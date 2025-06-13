Dissatisfied with disaster response, more fishers’ groups to move court seeking urgent intervention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dissatisfied with the state government’s disaster response, more associations representing fishermen communities in Kerala are preparing to approach the High Court seeking urgent intervention over the recent container ship accidents and wrecks that have severely impacted their livelihood and the marine environment.

The back-to-back maritime disasters along the state’s coastline have plunged the fishing community into deep distress, with growing concerns over long-term ecological damage and declining income. The wrecks have disrupted fishing activities, damaged gear, and triggered a decline in fish demand.

On Thursday, the High Court heard a petition filed by a Congress-affiliated fishermen’s body highlighting these issues. Now, more groups are joining the legal fight.

The Theera Bhoo Samrakshana Vedhi has decided to join the case, and efforts are underway to mobilise individual petitions from affected fishers across the coastal districts. Ahead of the legal move, many of these complaints are being formally submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office as part of legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation is preparing a separate petition, focusing on the long-term consequences of the shipwrecks. The federation is also expected to legally challenge the government’s decision to include the tourism sector under the list of disaster-affected categories while allegedly sidelining the direct and severe impact on the fishing community.

General secretary of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation Jackson Pollayil said that the government was hesitant to file a case against the shipping company. “We are still suspicious of the sections under which the case has been registered. They took this step a day before HC hearing and all this shows government loyalty is not towards the affected families,” said Jackson Pollayil.

He said that long-term interventions lasting for years need to be ensured to minimise and mitigate the environmental pollution. “Fishermen are unable to go fishing and whoever went fishing suffered losses because of the shipwreck. The containers and other waste spilled from the ship have drifted and caused damage to the fishing equipment,” he said.