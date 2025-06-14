Citizens to get reward for reporting waste dumping in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to boost public participation in curbing illegal waste dumping, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has revised the reward system for citizens reporting littering and related violations.

As per a new order, those who provide valid evidence of such violations will now receive 25% of the fine imposed on offenders. Until now, local bodies were giving Rs 2,500 as a fixed reward for reporting violations.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, in a release issued here, said the initiative is aimed at encouraging citizen involvement in monitoring waste violations in public spaces. He also directed local bodies to ensure that those who report such violations with evidence are duly rewarded.

To strengthen enforcement, the department plans to expand its surveillance network by involving Haritha Karma Sena members, NSS volunteers, SPC cadets, college students, and other community groups.

The WhatsApp number 9446700800, launched for hassle-free reporting, has already received an overwhelming response. A dedicated control room has been set up at the principal directorate of LSGD to handle the complaints. So far, 8,674 complaints have been received, with action taken on 5,361 cases supported by evidence.

Of the resolved cases, 84.41% pertained to clean-up operations. Authorities have imposed fines totaling Rs 33.5 lakh, and legal proceedings have been initiated against 31 people. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of complaints, while Wayanad saw the fewest.

As per the law, individuals or establishments found littering or burning waste can be fined up to Rs 5,000. Discharging waste water into public places or water bodies will attract a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. Dumping sewage or hazardous waste into water bodies is a criminal offence punishable with fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of six months to one year.