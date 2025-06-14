KSRTC suspends two for lapses in duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has suspended two employees for serious lapses in duty, including reinstating a dismissed driver and endangering passenger safety.

K B Sam, assistant transport officer with the Pathanapuram unit, was suspended for reinstating driver V Ragesh Kumar who had been removed from service for having caused an accident that resulted in the death of a student at Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, on May 12. Despite an order from the executive director (vigilance) suspending Ragesh, he was sent for corrective training and then allowed to return to duty without proper authorisation.

In the other instance, Shaji Kumar Kandoth, a contract driver with the Thalassery unit, was suspended after he was caught using a mobile phone while driving. Passengers recorded the act and shared the video on social media, prompting an internal inquiry by the KSRTC vigilance department.

“Passenger and employee safety is of utmost importance to KSRTC,” the state transport corporation said in a statement.