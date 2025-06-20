Corporation set to tackle food waste crisis with black soldier fly composting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to combat the mounting organic garbage crisis in the state capital, the city corporation is all set to introduce black soldier fly (BSF) composting technology to manage food waste. The eco-friendly waste-treatment method, with a proven record in Kochi, is expected to reduce the city’s dependence on private service providers and pig farms.

The civic body is planning to set up two BSF composting units in the city over the next four months. According to officials, over 100 tonnes of food waste is currently collected daily by service providers and Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members from households, restaurants and eateries. However, unregulated collection practices and illegal dumping have raised a lot of questions.

“Unlike aerobic composting, BSF composting units require more space. A BSF composting unit will take up at least an acre of land. We have identified three acres of land at two locations and one of the units will come up on two acres,” an official source said.

The move comes amid repeated criticism by the local self-government department (LSGD) of delays and inefficiencies in the city’s organic waste management initiatives.

Recently, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh convened a high-level meeting to draw up a comprehensive action plan to resolve the food waste crisis in the city. Special secretary Anupama T V has been assigned to oversee implementation of the plan.

In addition to the BSF plants, the civic body also plans to expand the capacity of the existing rapid composting plant in Kalladimukham to 50 tonnes and set up a new unit at Chalai. Meanwhile, the plan to set up a compressed bio-gas (CBG) plant is gaining pace.