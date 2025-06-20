Kerala police clearance rule hits hiring in private bus sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recently introduced rule requiring police clearance certificates (PCCs) for private bus crew is beginning to impact employment in Kerala’s bus industry, which provides jobs to nearly 40,000 people. Bus operators and trade unions allege that PCCs are being denied even in cases where employees are involved in police cases-such as family-related property disputes or participation in trade union protests involving picketing.
The rule, introduced by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in May as part of a broader effort to enhance safety on public transport, mandates that all crew members — drivers, conductors, and cleaners - must obtain police clearance. The PCC must be presented during inspections by police or MVD officials.
While the MVD’s order outlines specific categories under which PCCs can be granted or denied, bus operators claim that police officials are failing to apply discretion in implementation. “Denying clearance for participating in a political protest or being named in a family property dispute case is unfair and could lead to job loss, pushing the industry into crisis,” said T Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation.
Following talks with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the MVD has temporarily suspended enforcement of the rule.