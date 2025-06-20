Kerala police clearance rule hits hiring in private bus sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recently introduced rule requiring police clearance certificates (PCCs) for private bus crew is beginning to impact employment in Kerala’s bus industry, which provides jobs to nearly 40,000 people. Bus operators and trade unions allege that PCCs are being denied even in cases where employees are involved in police cases-such as family-related property disputes or participation in trade union protests involving picketing.

The rule, introduced by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in May as part of a broader effort to enhance safety on public transport, mandates that all crew members — drivers, conductors, and cleaners - must obtain police clearance. The PCC must be presented during inspections by police or MVD officials.