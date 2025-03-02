Kerala a model for country in cyber safety: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has emerged as a model for the country by implementing an AI-powered cyber safety system, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday while inaugurating a series of new initiatives by the police department.

Among the key developments, the chief minister inaugurated 30 newly constructed police buildings across various districts, completed at a cost of `62.61 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for six more buildings.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Kerala Police’s AI-enabled Security Operations Centre (SOC). In its first phase, the SOC will oversee cybersecurity measures for computers and related infrastructure at the police headquarters, city police commissionerates, and affiliated stations. This initiative aims to enhance digital security and streamline cybercrime monitoring.

Another notable feature introduced is a public feedback system that allows citizens to rate police services. By scanning a QR code displayed at every police station, individuals can provide real-time feedback on their experience, fostering greater transparency and accountability within the force.

Addressing concerns over rising criminal activities among youth, Pinarayi urged the police to conduct a scientific study to analyse and curb this growing trend.

During the event, the CM also distributed awards to the police stations that won the prestigious Chief Minister’s Trophy.

The function was attended by MLA Antony Raju, state police chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, and additional director generals of police (ADGPs) Manoj Abraham, H Venkatesh, and S Sreejith.