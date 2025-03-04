Thiruvananthapuram all set for Attukal Pongala; rain and heat threats loom large

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations are in full swing for the smooth conduct of much-anticipated Attukal Pongala festival – which holds the world record for the largest gathering of women for a religious activity – in the state capital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a final review meeting on the eve of the 10-day long Attukal Pongala festival, which will kick off in the state capital on Wednesday. The annual pongala offering will be held on March 13.

With only a day left for the 10-day long festival to kick off, final review meetings are under way. On Monday, a team of officials from Devaswom Board, district administration and other departments visited the temple to review the arrangements ahead of the meeting by the chief minister.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust president V Sobha told TNIE that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the pongala festival. According to her, the main challenge is the rain and rise in temperatures. “The rain on Sunday ruined the temple ground, which had been prepped up for hosting the festival.

Sweltering heat is another challenge and we are doing our best to ensure smooth visits to the temple. Water will be served by our volunteers for the devotees waiting in the queue to see the deity,” said V Sobha. She said that last year, around 40 lakh devotees attended the pongala and this year, more devotees are expected to attend the festival.