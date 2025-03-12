Elderly women robbed of gold jewellery at knifepoint in Kerala; three held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karamana police on Monday night arrested three people, including a woman, after they took gold ornaments from two elderly women residents of Nedumcaud at knifepoint.

Kala Aneesh aka Aneesh Kumar, 34, his brother Ajith Kumar, 29 – both residents of Kalady – and Ajith’s partner Karthika, 27, of Manacaud were arrested, said the police, adding that Aneesh is a history-sheeter.

The police said the robbery occurred around 7pm on Monday at the residence of Jyothi Padmaja and Hemalatha. Ajith and Karthika visited the house on Monday afternoon on the pretext of conducting a survey, did a recce of the area and left. They returned in the evening saying Karthika had left her purse behind.

Aneesh was with them. They trespassed into the house, threatened the women at knifepoint, and demanded their gold ornaments.

“The women lived on their own as there is none to look after them. The ornaments weighing about 4.5 sovereigns were the only savings they had. The trio took the gold and fled. The women also sustained cuts while trying to resist them,” a police official said.

The police said the three accused lived a luxurious lifestyle and were into drugs and liquor. They committed the robbery to sustain their lifestyle, an officer said.