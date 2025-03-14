Men's association offers Pongala to change feminist mindset, end ASHA workers' protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sticking to its practice for the last two editions of Attukal Pongala, All Kerala Men’s Association (AKMA), a collective that claims to be fighting for the rights of oppressed men, offered pongala.

Association president Vattiyoorkavu Ajith Kumar and two other members offered pongala in front of the Secretariat seeking divine blessings to “change the mindset of feminists, who are destroying society,” and to end the ongoing protest of the ASHA workers in an amicable manner.

The association, which boasts of having 10,000 active members on board, has been riding on the plank of championing the cause of “men oppressed by the feminists” since its formation.

Ajith accused the feminists of sending a wrong message to society and claimed that a lot of innocent men were getting persecuted because of their actions.

“I am praying that they open their eyes and mend their ways,” he said. Many women devotees were amused to see the men lighting the hearths at the Attukal Pongala, which is predominantly a women’s affair.