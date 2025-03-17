Kerala’s KARE hailed at meet on neuromuscular disorders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Giovani Baranallo, professor of paediatric neuromuscular disorders at University College London, praised the Kerala United Against Rare Diseases (KARE) initiative for its comprehensive approach to managing rare diseases.

Speaking at the first international conference on neuromuscular disorders, APND 2025, organised by the Pediatric Neurology Subsection of the Indian Academy of Neurology in the state capital, Dr Baranallo highlighted the state’s integrated model of early screening, genetic diagnosis, physiotherapy, nutrition, and respiratory support.

The conference, attended by over 100 medical professionals and researchers, focused on latest developments in treating neuromuscular disorders. Experts discussed ongoing challenges patients face in accessing timely treatment, citing delays in funding, high drug prices, and a shortage of specialised care. This brought renewed attention to KARE’s efforts, which provide free treatment and multidisciplinary care to children affected by rare diseases.

Notably, Kerala is the only state in the country to offer free drug therapy to over 100 children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), setting a national benchmark for public healthcare.

At the event, healthcare leaders and neurologists called on the Union government to strengthen policies and increase funding for SMA patients.