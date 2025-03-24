Intelligence Bureau officer found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead on the Chakka railway track on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Megha (24), an officer in the immigration wing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Pettah police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Megha had left work after completing her shift on Monday morning. The cause of death remains unclear.

Megha is a native of Pathanamthitta. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for further procedures.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)