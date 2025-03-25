256 criminals screened in security inspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an extensive city-wide security inspection, the police screened 256 individuals from the criminal list, and registered 40 NDPS cases and 42 Abkari (excise) cases. The police also inspected 252 establishments, including tourist spots, hotels, lodges and labour camps.

The inspection, conducted on March 22 and 23, also led to the checking of 2,971 vehicles, resulting in 78 cases for drunk driving and 1,228 fines for traffic violations. Additionally, the police executed 105 court warrants and 10 LP (Long Pending) warrants.

The special security drive, aimed at tackling drug trafficking, illegal sand mining, absconding suspects in grave crimes and those wanted under the KAAPA Act, was carried out under the directive of DIG & City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose, with supervision from Deputy Police Commissioners (Law & Order) Vijay Bharat Reddy and Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh.

The operation included checks at hotels and lodges, verification of individuals with suspected criminal backgrounds from other states, screening for Maoist links and tracking illegal foreign residents. Vehicle inspections were also intensified at checkpoints to crack down on traffic law violations.