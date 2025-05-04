Four from Thiruvananthapuram killed in Tamil Nadu road accident during Velankanni pilgrimage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people from Thiruvananthapuram lost their lives in a road accident in Tamil Nadu while on a pilgrimage to Velankanni. The accident occurred on Sunday morning near Karuveppanchery in Thiruvarur district when the van they were travelling in collided with a TNSRTC bus.

The deceased have been identified as Rajinath, Rajesh, Sajith, and Rahul -all residents of Thiruvananthapuram. They died on the spot.

Three others, Rajinas from Kanjiramkulam, Sabu and Sunil from Nellimoodu sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Thiruthuraipoondi Government Hospital.

The group had started their journey from Thiruvananthapuram and were headed to Velankanni when the accident took place. The Tamil Nadu bus was on its way from Nagapattinam to Ramandhapuram.

Veeraiyur police have launched an investigation into the incident.