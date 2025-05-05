Vigilance launches ‘Op Adhigrahan’ to probe irregularities in highway land acquisition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance department on Saturday launched a statewide inspection, ‘Operation Adhigrahan’ to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities in land acquisition and disbursement of rehabilitation funds linked to highway development projects.

The raids began at 10m and were carried out at 32 offices across 12 districts, including the deputy collector and special tahsildar offices involved in land acquisition.

The operation follows confidential inputs received by vigilance indicating that some officials facilitated misuse of public funds by falsifying records and allowed ineligible claims under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) scheme.

Under the R&R scheme, people whose properties are acquired for highway development are entitled to additional financial assistance beyond the compensation amount. A total of Rs 2,86,000 will be granted for those who lose their homes and Rs 75,000 for those who lose commercial establishments. The funds are meant to support temporary accommodation or help rebuild displaced lives.