Rights panel calls for immediate action to remove waste from Amayizhanchan Canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the approaching monsoon, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for urgent intervention from the major irrigation department to remove the accumulated waste from Amayizhanchan Canal - where a sanitation worker lost his life while cleaning the canal last year.

Earlier also, the commission had issued a detailed order directing various agencies to carry out the pre-monsoon sanitation drive immediately to ensure the flow of stormwater in the canal system during monsoon. Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the commission, issued the directive to the executive engineer of the irrigation department to clear the waste and ensure uninterrupted water flow through the canal.

The commission also directed the corporation secretary to give a written explanation on who is responsible for the continued waste dumping despite cleaning efforts in Amayizhanchan Canal. The commission also demanded a detailed report on the suspension of the night squad assigned to monitor and book violators dumping waste in the canal.

It has asked the corporation to provide dedicated vehicles to ensure night surveillance. Earlier, the commission had constituted a team to monitor the probe into waste accumulation in the canal.

The commission on Thursday directed to explore legal measures to be taken against offenders to prevent waste accumulation. It also ordered the submission of an interim report within three weeks.

Earlier, the commission chairperson had directed the district collector to take immediate measures to launch pre-monsoon sanitation drives in all canal networks and Parvathy Puthanar and report back to it.

The collector has been directed to coordinate with various agencies and ensure timely completion of the pre-monsoon sanitation drive and avoid flooding in the capital at any cost. The commission has also directed the district collector, who is the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to utilise disaster management funds for undertaking the cleaning drive.