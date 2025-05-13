Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal raises questions on Simla accord

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal has demanded that the Union government must explain whether the norms of Simla accord were violated with the intervention of the United States as an interlocutor in the Indo-Pak conflict following the Pahalgam terror strike. He was speaking at a function in Thiruvananthapuram organised by the state Congress on Monday.

“The country is going through a difficult situation. The country is now remembering the former prime minister Indira Gandhi who had refused to succumb to the pressure put by the United States during Indo-Pak war of 1971. The US had then stated that it would send its Navy’s Seventh fleet to thwart India’s strategic moves. She also refused to listen to the advice of a country which is about 4,000 miles away from India on the war with Pakistan. Congress stands with the armed forces in Operation Sindoor and we salute the military for its exemplary work,” he said.

Venugopal, however, said there are questions which have to be answered now. “The country wanted to know whether the Simla agreement was violated related to the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Whether the US intervene in the issue ,” he said.