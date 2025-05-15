Adoor inaugurates workshop for children

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing that it is very easy to make films these days, but making a good film is a difficult task, Adoor Gopalakrishnan said good cinema cultivates cultural values and that real cinema should reflect life and help people connect with it.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a film appreciation workshop organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to nurture high-quality film appreciation habits among children.

Adoor added that the camp aims to impart the knowledge that good filmmaking requires deep understanding. The event was held at Guru Gopinath Nadana Gramam in Vattiyoorkavu on Wednesday.

Following the inauguration, Adoor interacted with the children. In the afternoon, actor and camp director Rajesh Sharma led an acting training session. Critic K B Venu conducted a class on ‘An Introduction to Visual Language.’

Organised in collaboration with Guru Gopinath Nadana Gramam and the State Child Welfare Committee, the camp runs from May 14 to 17 with 50 children participating from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram.