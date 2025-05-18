Senior Left service organisation leader T Narayanan passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Left service organisation leader and author T Narayanan, 85, passed away on Saturday. Former office-bearer of the All India Audit and Accounts Association, Narayanan served in various positions during his career.

He worked in the Accountant-General’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram for 35 years and retired as Assistant Accounts Officer on March 31, 1998. He led strikes of Central government employees in 1968 and 1974. He held posts, including general secretary and president of the AG’s Office NGO Association, president and additional secretary-general of the All India Audit and Accounts Association, state president and all-India organising secretary of the Confederation of Central Government Employees. He was a member of the governing body of the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature and served as treasurer of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Narayanan was born on September 22, 1940, in Nhangattiri, Pattambi in Palakkad. His wife T Radhamani is former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and vice-president of the Central Government Pensioners’ Association. He is survived by daughters N Sukanya, member of the CPM Kannur district secretariat and joint secretary of the Democratic Women’s Association, and Susmitha, news editor at Mathrubhumi, Palakkad. His sons-in-law are former MLA James Mathew and U P Joseph, member of the CPM Thrissur district secretariat. His books published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute include ‘Vidyabhyasam, Samskaram, Samooham’, ‘Mathi Manushya Kathanugayikal’ and ‘Vayanayum Pratikaranavum.’

The cremation will be held at Thycaud Santhi Kavadam at 4.30 pm on Sunday.