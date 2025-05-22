Health department steps up anti-dengue campaigns in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising awareness about dengue, the health department has launched a mobile unit within the corporation limits. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the mobile awareness van on Wednesday. The van will screen dengue awareness videos, focusing on measures people can take at home and institutions to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Currently, the capital district is reporting over a dozen new dengue cases daily. So far, there have been 2,450 dengue cases and eight deaths in the state this year. In preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, as part of the National Dengue Awareness Campaign, the health department is stepping up awareness efforts in all districts in collaboration with local self-government bodies, said Veena.

As part of pre-monsoon cleaning activities, source destruction efforts are being carried out with the active participation of local bodies, public, and voluntary organisations. Special activities have been scheduled for May 23 and May 30. Additionally, a special dry day will be observed at homes and institutions. With the schools reopening soon, attention will also be given to cleaning school premises and surrounding areas, the minister said.

Veena also urged the public to remain vigilant about dengue, particularly due to the impact of climate change. She called on all local bodies and residents to focus on source destruction, stressing that stagnant water inside or around homes or institutions must be avoided.