Thiruvananthapuram corporation council turns stormy over stray dog menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heated arguments over rising stray dog attacks in the state capital were the order of the day as the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council met here on Wednesday. The Opposition locked horns with the ruling front when LDF councillor D R Anil presented a resolution calling on the Centre to make immediate intervention to resolve the stray dog crisis.

BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan opposed the resolution, claiming that culling ferocious or rabid stray dogs was the only way to address the growing menace as the existing rules permit it.

UDF councillor P Padmakumar blamed the ruling front, alleging that the many resolutions passed in this regard in the past had come to nothing. Terming the civic body a total failure in resolving the crisis, he said the ruling front keeps blaming the Centre and Maneka Gandhi but do nothing themselves. UDF councillors alleged that the resolution brought by the LDF was an election gimmick. Though UDF councillors backed the resolution, they also supported the argument of the BJP councillors' demand to cull aggressive and rabid dogs.