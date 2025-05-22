Thiruvananthapuram corporation council turns stormy over stray dog menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heated arguments over rising stray dog attacks in the state capital were the order of the day as the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council met here on Wednesday. The Opposition locked horns with the ruling front when LDF councillor D R Anil presented a resolution calling on the Centre to make immediate intervention to resolve the stray dog crisis.
BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan opposed the resolution, claiming that culling ferocious or rabid stray dogs was the only way to address the growing menace as the existing rules permit it.
UDF councillor P Padmakumar blamed the ruling front, alleging that the many resolutions passed in this regard in the past had come to nothing. Terming the civic body a total failure in resolving the crisis, he said the ruling front keeps blaming the Centre and Maneka Gandhi but do nothing themselves. UDF councillors alleged that the resolution brought by the LDF was an election gimmick. Though UDF councillors backed the resolution, they also supported the argument of the BJP councillors' demand to cull aggressive and rabid dogs.
The session turned stormy when LDF councillor S Salim accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage the resolution. Mayor Arya Rajendran intervened and condemned the arguments of both the Opposition parties and said the legislation doesn’t allow for the killing of stray dogs. The mayor demanded proof of the law permitting the culling of stray dogs.
BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar raised the long-pending demand to set up kennel clubs in the city for the relocation of stray dogs. Subsequently, heated arguments were exchanged and the mayor asked the councillors who raised the demand to identify suitable land to set up the kennel clubs.
The arguments escalated further when BJP’s Karamana Ajith asked the mayor to behave well and maintain composure.
Amid stormy scenes, BJP councillors staged a protest in the well of the council hall with placards, raising slogans. Women councillors stood in front of the mayor, heightening the tension. Following the uproar, the mayor passed the resolution and concluded the council meeting within an hour.