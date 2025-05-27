Palayam traders protest after Thiruvananthapuram corporation ignores HC order on market hygiene

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traders from the Palayam Connemara Market took out a family march and staged a dharna in front of the city corporation office on Monday, demanding justice and fair treatment.

The protest, organised by the Palayam Connemara Market Merchants’ Association, featured traders and their families, including children, highlighting the critical issues they face.

The main reason for the protest stems from the traders’ concerns over the city corporation’s failure to comply with a High Court order that mandates a safe and hygienic environment for both traders and the public in the newly constructed rehabilitation block.

Traders have reported that this block lacks essential amenities, including adequate ventilation, water, and electricity, prompting them to seek the court’s intervention.

The High Court had instructed the civic body to address these deficiencies before relocating the traders.

During the protest, S S Manoj, the state president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, criticised the corporation’s handling of the traders’ issues. He accused the corporation secretary of exhibiting an authoritarian attitude and allowing minor disputes to escalate due to negligence.

“The traders did not want to protest; they were pushed to the streets due to misuse of power,” Manoj said.

Frustration mounted as the civic body’s efforts to demolish the market without addressing traders’ concerns led to further protests.

The association accused both the ruling and Opposition parties of colluding to undermine the traders’ interests. The traders have consistently refused to relocate to the new block due to hygiene concerns, particularly regarding the legacy dumpsite nearby.

In response to criticism, the civic body has initiated steps to manage the legacy dumpsite adjacent to the market. Meanwhile, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has begun demolishing unoccupied shops within the market, intensifying the tension between the traders and the authorities.