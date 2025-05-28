Landslide fear grips Pullampara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Pullampara panchayat in Venjaramoodu are increasingly anxious as the monsoon gains strength, with the Neenu Crusher Industry quarry still operational despite its permit expiring on Monday. Locals allege that panchayat secretary P Sunilkumar extended the quarry’s permit for another year without the governing committee’s approval.

Approximately 50 houses in the area sit on a vulnerable slope, and cracks have already developed in at least 15 of them. Last year, a late-night landslip originating from behind the quarry destroyed two homes. Fortunately, seven people, including four children, were rescued just in time.

Panchayat president P V Rajesh criticised the actions of Sunilkumar, claiming the decision lacked transparency and bypassed democratic processes. “While he has the authority to issue a licence, he should have consulted the governing committee, given the genuine concerns of the community. We have collectively decided to take legal action,” Rajesh said. Sunilkumar, who is retiring from service on May 31, has reportedly gone on leave since the controversy arose.

Residents have lodged complaints with both the chief minister’s and the industries minister’s offices. According to an interim Kerala High Court order, the quarry’s permit was valid only until May 26, 2025. Locals accuse the quarry management of relying on a 2018 Environmental Clearance that contained false claims about the distance between the quarry and their homes to gain approval for an extension.

Residents from Pullampara, Mamoodu, and Mukkodil report that the blasts from the quarry shake their homes, causing significant damage. Many are living in cracked houses, dreading the upcoming rains.

In March 2025, State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) rejected the quarry’s application, citing illegal operations and outstanding fines. The Department of Geology confirmed the presence of cracks in several homes but indicated that a vibration test was necessary to determine if blasting caused the damage.