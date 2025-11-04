Early local body push by Congress to regain lost ground in elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strategic move ahead of the crucial assembly election, the state Congress has done the unthinkable - announcing a 47-member candidate list for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation while finalising the names for the remaining five corporations and other local bodies.

Both the CPM and BJP are yet to release their candidates list, making Congress the first to make a decisive start in the local body election preparation.

In a surprise decision, the party has fielded former MLA and KPCC general secretary K S Sabarinathan, as the mayor candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The leadership has projected this as a model to be followed in other corporations. In Kochi corporation, KPCC general secretary Deepti Mary Varghese will contest, while in Thrissur corporation KPCC secretary John Daniel is on the list.

“These decisions are the outcome of the brainstorming session held in Wayanad under the banner ‘Mission-2025’,” a KPCC office-bearer said.

For the first time, the party has entrusted six seniors with the charge of corporations - Opposition leader V D Satheesan (Ernakulam) three former KPCC presidents - Ramesh Chennithala (Kozhikode), K Muraleedharan (Thiruvananthapuram), K Sudhakaran (Kannur), working president P C Vishnunath (Kollam) and AICC secretary Roji M John (Thrissur).