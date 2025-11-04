Early local body push by Congress to regain lost ground in elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strategic move ahead of the crucial assembly election, the state Congress has done the unthinkable - announcing a 47-member candidate list for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation while finalising the names for the remaining five corporations and other local bodies.
Both the CPM and BJP are yet to release their candidates list, making Congress the first to make a decisive start in the local body election preparation.
In a surprise decision, the party has fielded former MLA and KPCC general secretary K S Sabarinathan, as the mayor candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The leadership has projected this as a model to be followed in other corporations. In Kochi corporation, KPCC general secretary Deepti Mary Varghese will contest, while in Thrissur corporation KPCC secretary John Daniel is on the list.
“These decisions are the outcome of the brainstorming session held in Wayanad under the banner ‘Mission-2025’,” a KPCC office-bearer said.
For the first time, the party has entrusted six seniors with the charge of corporations - Opposition leader V D Satheesan (Ernakulam) three former KPCC presidents - Ramesh Chennithala (Kozhikode), K Muraleedharan (Thiruvananthapuram), K Sudhakaran (Kannur), working president P C Vishnunath (Kollam) and AICC secretary Roji M John (Thrissur).
“The 2020 local body election results were disastrous for the party as we lost five corporations except Kannur. In Ernakulam and Thrissur, we lost power because of rebels. Having lost two consecutive assembly elections, this local body election is a do or die battle for Congress,” said a senior leader.
According to party sources, the current blueprint was proposed by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal during the Mission 2025 session in Wayanad. Venugopal reportedly advised the state leadership to field former MLAs and senior leaders in the local body elections. “Apart from Sabarinathan’s name, he also suggested that former minister V S Sivakumar contest in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation,” said a leader who attended the meeting.
The party has given top priority to strengthening its base in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where it currently has only eight councillors. “If we fail to perform well here, it will have a direct impact in the southern districts in the assembly election,” said a senior office-bearer.
To prevent the emergence of rebel candidates, the leadership has directed the district Congress presidents and KPCC leaders not to propose any names other than those recommended by ward committees.