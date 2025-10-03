Concrete slab falls in Nedumangad district hospital, injures one

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman suffered injuries after a concrete slab fell from the roof of the Nedumangad District Hospital building on Thursday.

The injured, relative of a patient, has been identified as Naufiya Noushad, (21). The incident happened while she was waiting with her relative to consult a doctor at the PMR section. The slab reportedly fell on her left arm and the back of her shoulder.

Naufiya was admitted to the hospital soon. When an X-ray was required, the hospital’s machine was found to be non-functional, and the test had to be conducted at a private facility. The hospital authorities later refunded the Rs 700 that was spent on the X-ray. Following the incident, the PMR OP section was shifted to the skin OP section.