CSIR-NIIST to mark diamond Jubilee finale with launch of cutting-edge facilities and technologies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) will launch three new state-of-the-art facilities on 15 October, marking the culmination of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations.

The new facilities include an Innovation Centre, an automated nodal hub for assembling next-generation dye-sensitised light harvesters, and an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Laboratory. These will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Over the past year, the institute has hosted 11 thematic conclaves, industry meets, and outreach programmes, underscoring its multidisciplinary strengths and significant contributions to national development.

The newly inaugurated Golden Jubilee Building – Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for industry collaboration, start-up incubation, and translational research. The facility is aimed at fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship and strengthening partnerships with industries.