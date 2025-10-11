CSIR-NIIST to mark diamond Jubilee finale with launch of cutting-edge facilities and technologies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) will launch three new state-of-the-art facilities on 15 October, marking the culmination of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations.
The new facilities include an Innovation Centre, an automated nodal hub for assembling next-generation dye-sensitised light harvesters, and an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Laboratory. These will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.
Over the past year, the institute has hosted 11 thematic conclaves, industry meets, and outreach programmes, underscoring its multidisciplinary strengths and significant contributions to national development.
The newly inaugurated Golden Jubilee Building – Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for industry collaboration, start-up incubation, and translational research. The facility is aimed at fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship and strengthening partnerships with industries.
The Automated Nodal Hub for Assembly of Next-Generation Dye-Sensitised Light Harvesters, named ANANDHA, is designed to support the development of sustainable, indigenous clean energy technologies.
Another key launch is a dedicated laboratory for data-driven science, process automation, and smart manufacturing. This facility will cater to research needs across materials, food, chemical, and environmental science domains.
Among the other innovations to be unveiled are NIIST’s sustainable houseboat wastewater management system, a smart tyre technology developed in collaboration with MRF Ltd, and the application of indigenous alloys for aerospace and defence use.
The Minister will also launch Vidyut Swasthya, an innovative pedal-assisted exercise system that converts human energy into electricity. Designed to charge gadgets while promoting health and sustainability, the system features an ergonomic workstation, digital display, and is powered by CSIR-NIIST’s hybrid nanogenerator technology.
The event will conclude with special lectures by K. Vasuki, Secretary, General Education, Labour and Skills Department, and Prof. Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.
CSIR-NIIST, a premier national laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been at the forefront of research in materials, chemical, food, and biological sciences for the past five decades.