State’s laurels should not be undermined: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pointing to the achievements made by the state including low infant mortality rate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state’s laurels should not be undermined because it was achieved under the tenure of the LDF government.

“The society should introspect if we were able to showcase such remarkable achievements of the state,” he said while inaugurating the 52nd annual meet of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSEA) at the AKG Hall here on Tuesday.

Attacking the UDF governments of the past, he criticised that the Congress-led governments did not effectively take up the activities initiated by LDF. “A UDF leader even commented that they will stop the LIFE mission if they come to power in 2021. But today, lakhs of people have got homes through that programme,” Pinarayi said.

Mentioning that the remaining 50,000 homes as part of the initiative will be completed within months, he said that no photos or emblems of the scheme were placed in them.

“One of the key people who made stories titled ‘The Kerala Story’ recently came to our state, and was surprised to see the developments here,” the chief minister said. Kerala has become the land of people’s dreams, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of KSEA, the chief minister said that the association was able to address the issues and speak for the rights of the employees, explaining its success over the last five decades.