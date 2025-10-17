Dr Archana M G wins Dr Divya Ravindran Memorial Award for breakthrough breast cancer research

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Archana M G has been awarded the Dr Divya Ravindran Memorial Award for her research in breast cancer treatment. She earned the accolade for developing nanoparticles against breast cancer using polysaccharides isolated from pomegranate peel.

These nanoparticles are designed to deliver the chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin alongside siRNA molecules that specifically target the HER2 gene –– frequently overexpressed in breast cancer cases –– offering a promising approach to precision therapy.

The award, instituted in memory of Dr Divya Ravindran, a former researcher at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, recognises outstanding contributions to cancer research.

Dr Archana was presented the award, which includes a cash prize of `11,001 and a citation, by RCC former additional director Dr K Ramda during a ceremony at the cancer centre.

RCC director Dr Rajanish Kumar R, additional director (administration) Dr Beela Sara Mathew, and Dr Sreelekha T T, who guided Dr Archana’s research, attended the event.