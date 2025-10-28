Powerlifter Nikhilesh’s son Neeraj lifts family legacy to new heights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A father training his child in a sport in which he has a glorious past. The child, through his efforts, achieves a top honour in the game — though it seems like a film plot, this is an excerpt from the life of the Nedumangad native Nikhilesh, whose son Neeraj emerged as the gold medal winner of the 83kg senior boys powerlifting competition at the Central Stadium here on Monday.

A Class 11 student of Anad SNVHSS, Neeraj lifted a total weight of 542.5 kg in three sets of the competition, comprising squat, bench press, and deadlift.

“Though I decided to get trained in powerlifting over three years, I had only been taking it up seriously for the last two years,” said the 17-year-old, who was the bronze medal winner in the same event the year before. Taking inspiration from his father, Neeraj said that he considered his father to be his role model.