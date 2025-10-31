Drunk ex-Coast Guard officer murders mother

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former Coast Guard officer allegedly murdered his 76-year-old mother after she objected to him consuming excess alcohol, at their residence in Kalliyoor under Nemom police station on Wednesday night.
The police said Ajayakumar killed his mother Vijayakumari, a retired police ministerial staff, by slitting her throat and wrists around 11.30pm. He has been arrested.
As per the police, Ajayakumar had been staying with his mother for some time. His wife and daughter stayed separately as his alcohol addiction was affecting the child’s studies. The neighbours said the mother-son duo would often argue over his alcohol addiction.
On Wednesday night, Vijayakumari chided Ajayakumar for having excess alcohol. Sources in the area said Ajayakumar, who was known for turning violent when drunk, attacked her with a knife he took from the kitchen. “The woman’s neck was almost severed. Both her wrists and the Achilles tendon in one of her legs were slit,” said an officer.
Though neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, they could not get near as Ajayakumar remained aggressive. A police source said in the past, too, Ajayakumar had created a ruckus in the neighbourhood, getting into altercation with residents, while inebriated.
“Ajayakumar is severely addicted to alcohol. He had purchased around 12 bottles of liquor under service quota and via other means. His wife had recently hid some bottles as she knew he would go on a drinking spree otherwise. On Wednesday night, his mother objected to his continuous drinking, which culminated in the cold-blooded murder,” said an officer.
The neighbours said though he was admitted to a de-addiction centre earlier, Ajayakumar did not mend his ways and returned to drinking heavily.