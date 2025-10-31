Drunk ex-Coast Guard officer murders mother

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former Coast Guard officer allegedly murdered his 76-year-old mother after she objected to him consuming excess alcohol, at their residence in Kalliyoor under Nemom police station on Wednesday night.

The police said Ajayakumar killed his mother Vijayakumari, a retired police ministerial staff, by slitting her throat and wrists around 11.30pm. He has been arrested.

As per the police, Ajayakumar had been staying with his mother for some time. His wife and daughter stayed separately as his alcohol addiction was affecting the child’s studies. The neighbours said the mother-son duo would often argue over his alcohol addiction.

On Wednesday night, Vijayakumari chided Ajayakumar for having excess alcohol. Sources in the area said Ajayakumar, who was known for turning violent when drunk, attacked her with a knife he took from the kitchen. “The woman’s neck was almost severed. Both her wrists and the Achilles tendon in one of her legs were slit,” said an officer.