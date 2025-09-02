Govt staffer collapses, dies during Onam celebrations in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government employee collapsed and died while taking part in the Onam celebrations on Monday evening. Junaise Abdullah, who worked as the deputy librarian at the Kerala Legislative Assembly, collapsed while participating in a group dance in the Sankara Narayanan Thampi Hall here.

Though his colleagues initially felt that he had fallen after missing a step, they later rushed him to the general hospital in the assembly’s ambulance.

Assembly officers called off the Onam celebrations after knowing his condition had worsened. However, he could not be revived. Junaise had been working in the assembly for the past 14 years.

He was also a member of P V Anwar’s personal staff when he became an MLA for the second term. An active member in the sports and arts activities of his office, Junaise was a native of Sulthan Bathery. He was also reportedly taking medicines for a heart condition for some time.

His body, which is currently at the General Hospital mortuary, will be sent for postmortem examination on Tuesday.