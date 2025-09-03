Flight to freshness

Tucked away behind an unassuming signboard that quietly announces the name of a biological park lies a lush, sprawling world of green. Step inside, and one will find a living canvas of towering trees, delicate ferns, whispering bamboo groves, medicinal shrubs, herbs, and a sprinkling of tiny life forms.
Welcome to Suvarnodyanam Biological Park — a nature lover’s delight, close to the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery. It’s easy to miss this hidden gem, owned and maintained by the forest department.
Inside, it’s a treasure trove. A serene escape for Kochiites craving a break from the hubbub of city life. Here, the tranquil silence is breached only by the occasional hum of aircraft on descent to land.
Though originally conceived about two decades ago, it is only now that more people are discovering it.
“The Onam season has seen an increase in footfall. We have been having groups book our convention hall for private celebrations,” says forest officer Vinod K K.
Indeed, the joyful chorus of ‘Arppo irro irro...’ echoing from the convention hall makes it clear this park is finally getting its moment in the sun. And, as soom as Vinod mentions that a 100-member Thiruvathira performance is scheduled for the evening, women decked up in Kerala sari trickle in through the thicket.
Now, a quick flashback: the story of this green escape goes back to 1999, when the forest department handed Cochin International Airport Ltd a 1.98-hectare (five-acre) land parcel inside the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary to set up its radar system.
In return, as part of a land swap agreement, the forest department received a four-hectare (10-acre) plot in Nedumbassery from CIAL.
Suvarnodyanam, meaning ‘Golden Garden’, opened its gates in 2006 to mark the 50th anniversary of Kerala’s formation. But the park has had a chequered history — open, shut, reopen, repeat.
It was relaunched in 2011 by then forest minister Binoy Vishwam, closed again, and finally reopened in 2020. For years, hardly anyone knew it existed. That is changing now, thanks to the forest department’s renewed publicity efforts.
The department began transforming this patch of land into an educational and recreational space that showcases Kerala’s rich biodiversity back in 2005. Today, the park is divided into three themed sections.
The first parcel charms visitors with a medicinal plant garden, a ‘nakshatra vanam’ (zodiac forest), and a fernarium. The second is wilder, lined with rare trees, 10 species of bamboo, a pond, bright yellow bamboo huts, and play equipment for children. The third parcel houses the Salim Ali Convention Hall, framed by stately Ashoka trees.
What makes the story fascinating is the transformation of what was once a residential area into this mini-forest. “The planting of trees happened first under the leadership of the distinct social forestry department,” explains Vinod. “Later, the Nature Study Centre (NSC) at Kalady took over. Saplings of different species were collected and planted.”
Among these, bamboo got special attention. “Bamboos were planted since they are considered very good producers of oxygen,” Vinod adds.
And the result? A stunning grove of interlaced bamboo shoots that arch overhead to create a natural green ceiling. They block out the sun so effectively that the space feels cooler than any air-conditioned room — nature’s very own climate control.
Relax, rewind, reconnect
The park isn’t just green, it’s soulful. Those bright bamboo cabanas invite you to sit back, put your feet up, and let nature work its magic.
It’s sad to note that there was a rock garden as well — a unique feature that has, over the years, lost its sheen. “We will be renovating it very soon,” assures Vinod.
There’s also a pond surrounded by fragrant vetiver grass. Around it, swings, slides, and see-saws tempt children while parents breathe in the calm.
Medicinal plants, rare herbs, and ferns in the second section attract those with a curious mind, while the Salim Ali Convention Hall in the third offers something entirely different — an affordable event space.
From weddings and engagements to birthdays and student nature camps, this hall is apt for those seeking a green backdrop. “The hall can be booked for an entire day for Rs 6,000, which also covers the entry fee for the whole group,” says Vinod.
Basic amenities are in place. There is a cafeteria run by the forest department serving simple refreshments — just what one needs after a stroll.
Thankfully, there is a strict no-plastic policy. It’s a space that’s as eco-conscious as it is beautiful. As we sip steaming tea, an aircraft headed to the airport for landing flies low over our heads. Juxtaposing the plane’s belly with foliage against the blue sky is quite a wonderful reminder of the delicate balance needed between nature and urbanisation.
For details: 8547603792