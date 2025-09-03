Private ambulance operators to convene meet across districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of growing complaints, the state government has decided to convene meetings of private ambulance operators in all districts to discuss issues related to the transport of critically ill patients. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister highlighted that there have been repeated complaints against private ambulance drivers for avoiding government hospitals and taking accident victims to private hospitals in exchange for commissions, often without the consent of patients or their relatives. In several cases, patients are misled into believing that government hospitals lack adequate treatment facilities.

The CM directed the motor vehicles department to take action against ambulance drivers indulging in such practices. It has also been reported that some private ambulance operators charge exorbitant rates, adding to the distress of patients and their families.