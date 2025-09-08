Man allegedly hacks son to death during drunken brawl

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A drunken argument between a man and his son ended with the father allegedly hacking the youth to death at their house near Ulloorkonam in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

As per the Pothencode police, the incident took place around noon on Thiruvonam day, Friday, but came to light only on Sunday.

They said Unnikrishnan confessed to hacking his son Ullas, 35, to death at his house in Navodaya Nagar close to Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium. He is being interrogated in detail, said an officer.

The police said Unnikrishnan, 60, went to a neighbour’s house around 6 am on Sunday and told them that his son had injured his head and was bleeding.

He sought the neighbour’s help to take him to the hospital. However, when the neighbour and others reached the house, they found Ullas dead, and immediately alerted the police.

An officer said the incident appeared to have taken place around noon on Friday. They suspect that a drunken argument between the father and son escalated into violence.