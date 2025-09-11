Kerala: Raj Bhavan to showcase art works for public viewing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wide variety of gifts, including sculptures, paintings, statues, idols and mementos, received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and his predecessors will soon be put up for public display at Raj Bhavan owing to its cultural, artistic and educational value.

The governor held discussions in this regard with P S Manjula Devi, director of Department of Museums and Zoos, on scientific classification and methods of exhibition of the artifacts.

The Raj Bhavan also houses invaluable works of art, including three original paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, which will also be scientifically preserved.

The display will reflect Kerala’s cultural diversity as well as India’s constitutional heritage. “Providing an opportunity to the public and students to view such gifts will add immense educational value.

It will help them closely understand the nation’s cultural and artistic wealth,” said Arlekar. Once the necessary arrangements have been completed, the exhibition will be opened to the public, a Raj Bhavan official said.