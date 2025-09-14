CPM’s minority meet triggers alarm in BJP camp ahead of polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led Left government has come under fire from the BJP for its recent decision to organise a minority meet shortly after the high-profile Global Ayyappa Sangamam.
Sources said that the move is being widely seen by many opposition parties, especially the BJP, as a calculated effort by the Left to regain political ground amid growing anti-incumbency sentiment ahead of the upcoming elections.
Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government, accusing it of attempting to polarise society along religious lines to divert attention from its failures in governance and alleged corruption.
“The Ayyappa Sangamam was already criticised as a political event disguised as a religious gathering, much like the Loka Kerala Sabha, which was used to raise election funds. It is a complete farce to hold a minority meeting after the Ayyappa Sangamam,” Muraleedharan said.
He further questioned the Left’s track record, highlighting that its so-called concern for minority welfare had not manifested in any significant initiatives during their nine-year rule.
“Why was there no such effort in the early years of the Left government or even mid-tenure? It’s now a calculated electoral strategy,” he remarked.
Inside the BJP, there is also growing unease over the timing of the Left’s minority meet, especially since the BJP itself is actively working to build bridges with minority communities, particularly Christians, as part of its larger electoral strategy.
Nevertheless, many senior BJP leaders dismiss the Left’s initiative as ill-timed and politically motivated.
A senior BJP strategist said, “This is clearly a balancing act by the CPM, designed to shift the narrative and confuse the electorate. But the people are well aware of the government’s failures and will not be swayed by such theatrics.”
In the race for the hearts and minds of majority and minority groups, political parties are stepping up their attempts to bolster their support bases as the state gears up to face local body and assembly elections.