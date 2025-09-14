Thiruvanthapuram to host Aksharakoottu literary festival for school students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School students across the state are all set to showcase and enhance their literary talents at a two-day literary festival Aksharakoottu being organised in Thiruvanthapuram. Organised by the State Institute of Education Technology under the general education department, the festival will begin on September 18.

Kanakakunnu Palace auditorium, Jawahar Bal Bhavan and the Agricultural Co-Operative Staff Training Institute at Manvila, will be the venues of the literary festival.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters on Saturday that the literary festival aims to provide encouragement and orientation to the creative talents of schoolchildren.

“A key highlight of Aksharakoottu is the group discussion on the literary works by students in the presence of mentor teachers. Separate discussion corners have been set up for primary and secondary sections,” said the minister.

On Monday (September 15), a dedicated portal for the fete ‘aksharakoottu.in’ will be launched through which registration for the event can be carried out.