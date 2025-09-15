They came, they saw, they littered: Public gives cold shoulder to bins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s ambitious attempt to revive the long-failed ‘dust bin culture’ has drawn a lukewarm response, as the recently concluded Onam Week Celebrations highlighted the public’s reluctance to properly use waste bins.

In the capital city, where lakhs flocked to witness the Onam pageantry, the city corporation installed segregation bins every 25m along major venues and routes. However, officials noted that instead of putting the waste inside the bins, people threw garbage around them, leaving many bins half-filled while the surrounding areas was littered.

A total of 22 loads of waste were removed from the capital on the concluding day of the Onam fete. As per estimates, nearly 11 tonnes of waste was generated in Thiruvananthapuram on the final day of celebrations – attended by more than five lakh people – alone.

“People came out in large numbers to witness the Onam pageantry. Our workers had a hard time cleaning the localities after the Onam pageantry; they had to work till 4am. From next year, we will hire more resources. The gathering was much bigger than Attukal pongala,” said an official.

At Kanakakunnu, the main celebration venue, nearly three tonnes of waste was collected. Here too, waste disposal practices revealed widespread public indifference in using the bins properly.