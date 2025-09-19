Blue Economy conclave: European Union delegates experience state’s coastal heritage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of ambassadors and representatives from European Union (EU) nations, who arrived in Kerala for a two-day conclave on the blue economy, immersed themselves in the region’s coastal traditions with a visit to Hawa Beach in Kovalam. The group witnessed the early morning catch and the intense physical labour of local fishermen, gaining firsthand insight into indigenous fishing practices. Some delegates even joined the fishermen at sea, sharing in their daily routine.

The delegation also toured the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, where they received a detailed presentation from port authorities on its strategic significance and development plans. They also visited Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar. The EU team is led by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India.

The conclave, titled ‘Blue Tides-Two Shores, One Vision’, is being held on September 18-19 at Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel. Organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, in collaboration with the Government of India and the European Union, the event aims to strengthen partnerships for sustainable ocean-based development.