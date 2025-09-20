Blood cancer survivor meets donor on World Marrow Donor Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A blood cancer survivor (17) from Kollam met his lifesaving donor at an event in Thiruvananthapuram as part of World Marrow Donor Day 2025. The event was organised by DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry in association with MG College and the NSS Unit KL15A & B.

Aadinarayanan, a resident of Anchal, had undergone a blood stem cell transplant in 2023 at MVR Cancer Center and Research Institute, Kozhikode. His donor, Vishnu Venugopal, was an unrelated HLA match. The transplant was performed by V P Krishnan, Consultant in Paediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT. It was their first meeting after the successful procedure.