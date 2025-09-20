Blood cancer survivor meets donor on World Marrow Donor Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A blood cancer survivor (17) from Kollam met his lifesaving donor at an event in Thiruvananthapuram as part of World Marrow Donor Day 2025. The event was organised by DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry in association with MG College and the NSS Unit KL15A & B.
Aadinarayanan, a resident of Anchal, had undergone a blood stem cell transplant in 2023 at MVR Cancer Center and Research Institute, Kozhikode. His donor, Vishnu Venugopal, was an unrelated HLA match. The transplant was performed by V P Krishnan, Consultant in Paediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT. It was their first meeting after the successful procedure.
Devipriya, State NSS Officer and chief guest at the function, said that the reunion is not just about a survivor and his donor but a reminder that everyone holds the power to save a life. Krishnan, who carried out the transplant, said seeing Aadinarayanan meet his donor, Vishnu Venugopal, is a moment of joy and that the reunion is proof that science, compassion, and humanity together can create miracles.
Aby Sam John, National Operations Head (South) at DATRI, said the reunion shows the impact of becoming a registered donor. DATRI currently has over 6.1 lakh registered donors and has facilitated 1,645 stem cell transplants across the country.