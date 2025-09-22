Man arrested for raping, impregnating woman from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 22-year-old woman from Karamana, whom he befriended on social media, has been arrested by the police. The accused, Akhil Bhaskaran, 24, a native of Erumeli in Kottayam, was arrested from Idukki by the Karamana police.

Akhil got acquainted with the woman while staying in Ernakulam. He later moved to Thiruvananthapuram to work at a juice shop. While he was staying there, he lured the woman by promising to marry her. He hid the fact that he was already married and had a child.

He then took the woman to his flat in Nanthancode, where he tied a yellow thread around her neck, misleading her into believing they were married.

Later, he took her to a hotel near a private hospital in Ernakulam and allegedly raped her multiple times. When he came to know that the woman was pregnant, Akhil absconded. Following her complaint, the police launched an investigation and he was arrested from Idukki.

The arrest was led by Fort Assistant Commissioner N Shibu, along with Karamana CI Anoop, SIs Sreejith and Krishnakumar, and CPOs Hiran, Ajikumar, and Anil. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.