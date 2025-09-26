Overflowing rivers, heavy rain bring Thiruvananthapuram to standstill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains that lashed the state capital overnight threw normal life out of gear on Friday, with severe waterlogging reported in several parts of the city.
The incessant downpour inundated roads, disrupted traffic, and triggered incidents of wall collapse, causing damage to property across the capital.
Major stretches in Thampanoor, East Fort, Chackai, Vanchiyoor, and other low-lying areas remained under water for hours, causing significant inconvenience to the public.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the district on Friday, authorities have been placed on high alert.
The continuous downpour also led to the opening of five shutters of the Aruvikkara dam to regulate water levels.
The overflowing Killiyar river continues to pose a flood threat to the capital, causing waterlogging in many parts of the city.
In the wake of the heavy rains, popular eco-tourism destinations such as Ponmudi and Mankayam were closed to visitors as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, several compound walls collapsed in different parts of the city, causing damage to both public and private property.
Considering the situation, the District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
Mayor Arya Rajendran convened a meeting to review the situation and ensure timely assistance for those in distress.