Overflowing rivers, heavy rain bring Thiruvananthapuram to standstill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains that lashed the state capital overnight threw normal life out of gear on Friday, with severe waterlogging reported in several parts of the city.

The incessant downpour inundated roads, disrupted traffic, and triggered incidents of wall collapse, causing damage to property across the capital.

Major stretches in Thampanoor, East Fort, Chackai, Vanchiyoor, and other low-lying areas remained under water for hours, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the district on Friday, authorities have been placed on high alert.