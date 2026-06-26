World shifting to a multipolar global order, says Russian Ambassador in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world is undergoing the most significant structural transformation where a system that benefited only a limited number of states is now being shifted to a multipolar world order which is more complex yet balanced, opined Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India.

At the Russian National Day celebrations here the other day, the Ambassador pointed out that the global majority is no longer willing to accept western hegemony.

In an apparent reference to the current geopolitical scenario, Denis Alipov also mentioned about sanctions by global powers. Referring to challenges ahead for the transformation into a multipolar world order, he said established powers have been resorting to unilateral measures like sanctions, tariffs, one-sided regulatory standards and similar instruments of pressure and leverage.

“As a result there’s growing global demand for equal governance and indivisible, collective security where the prosperity of one nation does not come at the expense of others,” he said.

The Ambassador said Russia is committed to expanding cooperation both with emerging centres of global influence and with its long-standing trusted partners.

Terming Russia’s ties with India a special and privileged strategic partnership, he said the Indo-Russian diplomatic relations will mark its 80th anniversary in 2027.

The Russian Ambassador also referred to the country’s ties with Kerala in particular.

“Kerala has rightfully occupied a special place as an emblematic example of unparalleled affinity and people-to-people friendship. These bonds, rooted in long-standing cultural and educational exchanges, are the main drivers for expanding cooperation in trade and investments,” he said adding that it was Kerala which opened the first page in the history of Russia - India bilateral relations.