‘Waiting for Godot’ sets stage for Malayalam return

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Samuel Beckett’s renowned play Waiting for Godot (‘Godoye Kaathu’) will return to the Malayalam stage after a gap of several years, at the Soorya Ganesham theatre in Thycaud on September 19 at 6.30 pm.

The Malayalam adaptation is being directed by Dr Raja Varier and produced by Dr Thulaseedhara Kurup under the banner of Stage India Performing Arts Study and Research Centre.

“The work exploring Beckett’s existential philosophy, human waiting and hope, and the search for the meaning of life is being presented in Malayalam after many years. The Malayalam translation is by Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan,” said Sajana Chandran, one of the lead actors.

The lead characters will be played by Gireesh Sopanam, Sajana Chandran, Praveen Kumar, Joby and Dr Aromal T. Sajana and Praveen will play Vladimir and Estragon, the duo endlessly waiting for Godot as an escape from their conditions of life.

Dr Aromal will portray Pozzo, the master, while Presidential award winner Gireesh Sopanam plays Lucky, the slave. Joby will play the Boy, the messenger from Godot.

The technical team includes Shymon Chelladu (light design), Pradeep Ayiroorpara (set design), Satheesh K Narayanan (music), Dr Aromal(costume design), Praveen Kumar (stage manager) and Abhinand (technical support).

According to the team, their attempt is to present ‘Waiting for Godot’, one of the most remarkable classics of modern world theatre, as a new audio-visual experience on the Malayalam stage. The play runs for 90 minutes. Entry pass is priced at Rs 200. For payment and more information, contact on 9562020458 or 8590333130.