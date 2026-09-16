Uproar in Thiruvananthapuram Corp Council over Mayor Care; UDF, LDF councillors stage walkout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mayor Care initiative came under fire in the corporation council on Tuesday, with the opposition demanding that the ruling BJP-led administration disclose details of the CSR funds and other contributions mobilised for the programme. The opposition also called for a vigilance probe into alleged financial irregularities.

The row erupted during the discussion on the supplementary agenda, with UDF and LDF councillors questioning the legal basis for soliciting corporate support in the name of the initiative and alleging that the corporation had failed to maintain transparency in the collection and utilisation of funds.

UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said an RTI reply showed that kits had been distributed to only around 4,000 children, though Mayor V V Rajesh had sought assistance for 10,000 economically disadvantaged students.

Sabarinadhan said the mayor in a letter dated on May 19 had written to companies, banks, textile shops and quarry owners seeking assistance for the 10,000 beneficiaries. He questioned Rajesh on the amount and value of the financial and material support subsequently mobilised and demanded that the details be placed before the council.

He also questioned the corporation’s claim that such contributions need not be accounted for before the council since they were not credited to the corporation’s own account. The opposition alleged that the programme was being presented as an official corporation initiative, with letters issued on the mayor’s official letterhead, while details of the collections remained undisclosed.

Rajesh rejected the allegations, saying not a single rupee had been collected for distributing school kits under Mayor Care. He accused the opposition of attempting to create unnecessary drama through baseless allegations.