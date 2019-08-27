Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh's village secretariat exams from September 1 to 8 

The minister said that examinations would be held across 5,314 centres from September 1 to 8 under the supervision of District Collectors and SPs.
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur) (Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur) (Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)
From our online archive

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to the aspirants of Village Secretariat posts not to trust touts, who are offering question paper before the examinations. He said the government was making arrangements to conduct the exams in a transparent manner.

The minister said that examinations would be held across 5,314 centres from September 1 to 8 under the supervision of District Collectors and SPs. Question papers will be kept in the strong rooms in the district headquarters under the surveillance of CC cameras and armed personnel, he said. Electronic gadgets would not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Numbers 
21,69,719  candidates applied for 19 categories in village secretariats
1,22,554 staff to be deployed for conduct of examinations from Sept 1 to 8
October 2 - Launching of 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
village secretariat
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister
District Collectors

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com