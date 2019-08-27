Andhra Pradesh's village secretariat exams from September 1 to 8 

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to the aspirants of Village Secretariat posts not to trust touts, who are offering question paper before the examinations. He said the government was making arrangements to conduct the exams in a transparent manner.
The minister said that examinations would be held across 5,314 centres from September 1 to 8 under the supervision of District Collectors and SPs. Question papers will be kept in the strong rooms in the district headquarters under the surveillance of CC cameras and armed personnel, he said. Electronic gadgets would not be allowed inside the examination hall.
Numbers
21,69,719 candidates applied for 19 categories in village secretariats
1,22,554 staff to be deployed for conduct of examinations from Sept 1 to 8
October 2 - Launching of 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats