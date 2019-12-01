ACA announces Ranji squad for 2019-20 season

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced its Ranji Trophy squad for the season 2019-20 and the team will undergo coaching and conditioning at a camp in Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu from December 1 to 7.

ACA secretary V Durga Prasad on Saturday said that G Hanuman Vihari will lead the 15 member squad comprising of KS Bharath (vice captain), Ricky Bhui, DB Prasanth Kumar, C R Gnaneshwar, N Jyoti Sai Krishna, K Karan Shinde, B Sumanth, P Girinath Reddy, B Ayyappa, KV Sasikanth, Ch Stephen, P Vijay Kumar, Y Pruthvi Raj, G Manish and D Naren Reddy.

The team will play its first match against Vidarbha from December 9 to 12, he said, adding that Ch Kranti Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, S Charan Teja, P Tapaswi, Shoib Md Khan and M Praneeth were stand byes.