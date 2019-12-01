Home Cities Vijayawada

Counselling room in every district for disabled

Kumar also said that in coordination with the skill development department, efforts are being made to train people with disabilities for  various job profiles.

Published: 01st December 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A physically-challenged girl stumbles during a race at a State level sports meet at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A counselling room will be set up at every district headquarter for the welfare of the physically-challenged in order to boost their confidence, said Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled director Dr GC Kishore Kumar on Saturday.He was speaking at the inauguration of a State-level sports meet held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city. 

“Around `4.9 crore and `75 lakh was released for the senior citizens in two instalments by the Centre to the State in order to tackle problems of drug abuse and alcohol addiction. To ensure, optimal usage of the money, we decided that some portion can also be used for the welfare of the  physically-challenged Hence, we decided to introduce counselling sessions for them. As off late we are coming across many cases wherein such people are falling prey to ill habits in an effort to overcome depression due to their every-day physical challenges,” said Kumar.

Kumar also said that in coordination with the skill development department, efforts are being made to train people with disabilities for  various job profiles. “The  physically-challenged will be given preference in backlog vacancies and a GO has also been released for the same. The district collectors have been directed to identify vacant posts and call for applications from potential physically-challenged persons. I also request them to appear for Gram Sachivalayam examinations as a specific percentage of vacancies has been reserved for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, several competitions such as running, shot put, discuss throw, chess, long jump, cricket, carrom, volleyball, javelin throw, tri-cycle race and soft ball throw are being held at the three-day event organised on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated on December 3 every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp