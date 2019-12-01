Counselling room in every district for disabled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A counselling room will be set up at every district headquarter for the welfare of the physically-challenged in order to boost their confidence, said Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled director Dr GC Kishore Kumar on Saturday.He was speaking at the inauguration of a State-level sports meet held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city.

“Around `4.9 crore and `75 lakh was released for the senior citizens in two instalments by the Centre to the State in order to tackle problems of drug abuse and alcohol addiction. To ensure, optimal usage of the money, we decided that some portion can also be used for the welfare of the physically-challenged Hence, we decided to introduce counselling sessions for them. As off late we are coming across many cases wherein such people are falling prey to ill habits in an effort to overcome depression due to their every-day physical challenges,” said Kumar.

Kumar also said that in coordination with the skill development department, efforts are being made to train people with disabilities for various job profiles. “The physically-challenged will be given preference in backlog vacancies and a GO has also been released for the same. The district collectors have been directed to identify vacant posts and call for applications from potential physically-challenged persons. I also request them to appear for Gram Sachivalayam examinations as a specific percentage of vacancies has been reserved for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, several competitions such as running, shot put, discuss throw, chess, long jump, cricket, carrom, volleyball, javelin throw, tri-cycle race and soft ball throw are being held at the three-day event organised on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated on December 3 every year.