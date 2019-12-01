Now, shell out Rs 2,000 fine for letting cattle out on road in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vexed with the indifferent attitude of cattle owners, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those letting their cattle roam indiscriminately across busy streets and junctions in the city. Following the directions of municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, special teams headed by VMC veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS) N Sridhar conducted a special drive near Swaraj Maidan, Besant Road and Krishna Lanka. During the drive, the special teams caught 40 stray cattle roaming on the streets and shifted them to the newly developed cattle shed, built at an estimated cost of `40 lakh at Old Rajarajeswari Peta.

‘‘Cattle owners in the city do not pay heed despite repeated warnings given to them by the civic body and are still letting their cattle roam freely on the streets disrupting vehicular movement. Taking a serious note of the matter, we have decided to crack the whip on the owners by penalising them `2,000 under Public Health Department Act if their cattle are caught during the drive for the first time,’’ Sridhar told TNIE on Saturday.

The VAS also said that apart from collecting a fine of `2,000, they will also ask cattle owners to submit a notary mentioning that they will not let their cattle roam on roads in the future. They will also have to submit their personal details including Aadhaar card for proof of their identity and address proof.

“If the cattle owners fail to provide the necessary documents requested by the Corporation on or before December 5, we will handover the cattle to self-help groups and organic farmers without any hesitation. We also handed over 30 stray cattle to organic farmers in the past.”Sridhar added that civic body is taking necessary measures to ensure that the stray cattle are living in a hospitable environment in the city.“We have installed a water supply mechanism and started procuring dry grass and collection of vegetable waste from the rythu bazars across the city to provide quality fodder to the cattle.’’