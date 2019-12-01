Home Cities Vijayawada

Nurseries come up at 18 places in SCR zone

Elaborating further, Rakesh said at Nandalur station in Guntakal Division, an eco park with heritage structures was also developed. 

Published: 01st December 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve green cover, the South Central Railway (SCR) has established nurseries at 18 different locations in the railway zone, covering a total area of 15,000 square metre. In Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions, the nurseries are spread over 9,063 sq mt. In a press release issued here on Saturday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the SCR has set up nurseries in railway lands opposite the railway tracks, at three locations of each division. 

Depending on the availability of area and feasibility, the size of nurseries range from as small as 50 sq mt to as big as 3,500 sq mt, he said.Several steps were taken to maintain greenery and proper safeguarding of the nurseries. They included regular coordination with Social Forestry/Horticulture officials, deploying staff specially for maintenance of the nurseries and planting saplings of different varieties as per the environment of a location. 

Elaborating further, Rakesh said at Nandalur station in Guntakal Division, an eco park with heritage structures was also developed. “Plantation is done in 60 per cent of the area and the rest is utilized for nursery. In addition, plantation activities are also undertaken on a large scale to develop green cover on the railway lands adjacent to the railway tracks,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp