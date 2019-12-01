Nurseries come up at 18 places in SCR zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve green cover, the South Central Railway (SCR) has established nurseries at 18 different locations in the railway zone, covering a total area of 15,000 square metre. In Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions, the nurseries are spread over 9,063 sq mt. In a press release issued here on Saturday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the SCR has set up nurseries in railway lands opposite the railway tracks, at three locations of each division.

Depending on the availability of area and feasibility, the size of nurseries range from as small as 50 sq mt to as big as 3,500 sq mt, he said.Several steps were taken to maintain greenery and proper safeguarding of the nurseries. They included regular coordination with Social Forestry/Horticulture officials, deploying staff specially for maintenance of the nurseries and planting saplings of different varieties as per the environment of a location.

Elaborating further, Rakesh said at Nandalur station in Guntakal Division, an eco park with heritage structures was also developed. “Plantation is done in 60 per cent of the area and the rest is utilized for nursery. In addition, plantation activities are also undertaken on a large scale to develop green cover on the railway lands adjacent to the railway tracks,” he added.