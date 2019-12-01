Pre-sitting benches for pending cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has decided to start pre-sitting benches on the court premises from December 2 to solve long-pending cases. The decision was taken in view of the National Lok Adalat to be conducted on December 14.

Cases pertaining to service matters pay and allowances and retirement benefits, transfer, suspension, pension; revenue cases such as disputes related to pattadar pass book, land acquisition; labour dispute cases related to APSRTC and labour commission; revisions appeals under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act; MACMAs; money appeals (bank/chit funds/ others); appeals related to matrimonial disputes (except divorce) /child custody cases; and other civil appeals/revisions.